LG’s twisting dual screen phone image goes viral







(Android Authority)





A video clip showing a potentially new dual screen smartphone model by LG Electronics is going viral online.



According to a post made on technology blog Android Authority Wednesday, a near-final version of the temporarily-named “LG Wing” phone was spotted in action.



The video shows that the Wing’s secondary screen can be rotated, making a T-shape formation.



In the clip, navigation was running on the full-screen main display without a notch, while the second screen showed music playback controls and an inbound call message.



There have been rumors over the past few months that LG is preparing for another dual display phone project, which would feature a secondary display that flips out in a twisting motion.



The IT-specialized media outlet said the video leak hints that the new form factor’s release can’t be too far away.



According to rumored specifications, the LG Wing would have a 6.8-inch main screen and a 4-inch second screen powered by Snapdragon 765 or 765G.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)



