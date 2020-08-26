Posco International joins campaign to thank medical workers

International CEO Joo Si-bo (middle) and other employees participate in the “Thank You Challenge” on Tuesday. (Posco International)



Posco International said Wednesday its CEO Joo Si-bo and employees have joined the Thank You Challenge campaign to express gratitude to medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The public campaign was launched by the Central Disaster Safety and Countermeasure Headquarters with the aim of encouraging medical workers struggling to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Anyone can participate in the campaign by posting a picture of sign language with gratitude on social media and naming the next participants.



“We express our deep respect and gratitude for the dedication of the medical staff who are working hard to overcome COVID-19,” Joo said. “We will continue to support the local community while thoroughly following quarantine and prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”



Early this month, Posco International delivered masks and hand sanitizers to about 400 children at the regional children’s center in Incheon, and donated 200 million won ($168,563) to take part in Posco Group’s medical supply delivery activities. It also donated thermal imaging devices and laptops to a regional community center this month.



The company, which took part in the challenge after being named by Posco Research Institute, nominated welfare group Global Vision and the national bobsleigh skeleton team as the next runners.



Global Vision is a welfare corporation supported by Posco International since 2015, and has been carrying out activities to help youth who returned to Korea after being born and raised abroad. The national bobsleigh skeleton team, which won a medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, has been sponsored by the trading firm since 2011.



Aside from Posco International, many companies have joined the public campaign by making donations and providing medical supplies for vulnerable groups in regional society, partner companies and medical workers.



In the manufacturing and tech sectors, SK hynix, SK Siltron, LG Innotek, Samsung Electro-mechanics, Kolon Industries and Posco ICT have joined the campaign. In the food and beverage industries, Pulmuone, Harim, Ediya Coffee, SPC Samlip and Golden Blue participated in the move to thank medical workers.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

