Business

Samsung smart TVs recognized by UK institute

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Aug 26, 2020 - 15:05       Updated : Aug 26, 2020 - 15:05
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)


Samsung Electronics said Wednesday that its 2020 smart TV lineup has been certified by the Royal National Institute of Blind People in the United Kingdom.

The organization offers a platform design and app services that increase access to TV for people with impaired vision.

The RNIB has granted Samsung its Tried and Tested Accreditation for the smart TVs launched this year. It is the first time it has granted accreditation to a TV maker.

The institute awards accreditation to products, websites, apps or services that meet its criteria for accessibility for consumers with impaired vision. The certification helps users make purchase decisions more easily, and reflects Samsung’s commitment to improving accessibility features on its TVs.

“RNIB and Samsung have worked together since 2013, and each year the accessibility features on their televisions have been improved and expanded,” said David Clarke, director of services at the institute.

Samsung offers accessibility features such as Voice Guide, which enables the TV to read program information aloud, and High Contrast mode, which displays graphic information with opaque black backgrounds and white lettering for enhanced visibility.

The company has pledged to expand the accessibility features on its TVs to better achieve digital inclusivity for deaf and hearing impaired people, as well as blind and partially sighted people, Samsung said.

“Samsung is fully committed to providing comprehensive accessibility features on its TVs so that every user can enjoy their favorite content much more easily,” said Chun Kwang-wook, executive vice president of visual display at Samsung.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
