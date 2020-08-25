[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea



Sancheong Medicinal Herb Festival



The 20th Sancheong Medicinal Herb Festival will be held Sept. 25-Oct. 4 in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.



The festival, which began in 2001, includes exhibitions and events to learn about and directly experience Korea‘s medicinal herbs, for which the county of Sancheong is well-reputed.



Visitors can also purchase medicinal herbs at relatively low prices at the festival.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit scherb.or.kr.









Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival



The Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival will be held Oct. 16-17 at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, an hour’s drive from Seoul.



The annual rock festival, ardently supported by local rock fans and music fans worldwide, usually takes place in early August. However, this year the event was postponed to October due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.



Program details for the festival have yet to be announced.



For more information in Korean,visit www.ppentaport.co.kr. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Wonju Hanji Festival



The Wonju Hanji Festival celebrates the cultural heritage of hanji -- traditional Korean paper made from mulberry bark.



The annual festival is held in Wonju, Gangwon Province, which is home to the Wonju Hanji Theme Park.



This year’s festival will be held online Sept. 3-26, offering a variety of programs and activities for those interested in the art of hanji.



For more information in Korean, visit www.wonjuhanji.co.kr. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Jeonju International Sori Festival



The 2020 Jeonju International Sori Festival is a global music festival that centers on Korean music and vocals. It runs Sept. 16-20 at the Sori Arts Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.



The festival bills itself as a major performing arts festival that brings together exquisite styles of music from around the globe, with its programs encompassing a wide array of performance genres.



The program for the 2020 festival has not yet been set.



For more information in Korean, English or Japanese, visit www.sorifestival.com.









Gangneung Coffee Festival



The Gangneung Coffee Festival is held every year to promote coffee and celebrate Gangneung’s emergence as the leading coffee hub in South Korea.



The city in Gangwon Province is home to some of Korea’s legendary baristas. This year’s festival, slated for Oct. 8-11 at the Gangneung Ice Arena, will welcome big-name figures from the local coffee scene for talks and seminars. Barista competitions and performances will take place too.



For more information in Korean, visit www.coffeefestival.net. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.