 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Daegu city hall partially shut down amid virus patient visit

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 25, 2020 - 21:01       Updated : Aug 25, 2020 - 21:01
Daegu City Hall temporarily closed (Yonhap)
Daegu City Hall temporarily closed (Yonhap)

The city hall of Daegu, South Korea's third-largest city, was partially shut down Tuesday after it became known that a person who tested positive of COVID-19 visited one of its buildings last week, city officials said.

According to officials, the third floor of the city hall's annex building 103 was shut down after a non-employee who tested positive for the new coronavirus made a visit on Aug. 17.

The private citizen, who was in his 60s, was confirmed with the new coronavirus earlier in the day. City hall employees on the floor were ordered to go home.

"We are quarantining the area after learning of the patient's visit," a city official said. Authorities are trying to figure out other locations the person visited.

The metropolis, located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was the epicenter of the previous main outbreak in late February and March. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114