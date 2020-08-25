Daegu city hall partially shut down amid virus patient visit

Daegu City Hall temporarily closed (Yonhap)



The city hall of Daegu, South Korea's third-largest city, was partially shut down Tuesday after it became known that a person who tested positive of COVID-19 visited one of its buildings last week, city officials said.



According to officials, the third floor of the city hall's annex building 103 was shut down after a non-employee who tested positive for the new coronavirus made a visit on Aug. 17.



The private citizen, who was in his 60s, was confirmed with the new coronavirus earlier in the day. City hall employees on the floor were ordered to go home.



"We are quarantining the area after learning of the patient's visit," a city official said. Authorities are trying to figure out other locations the person visited.



The metropolis, located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was the epicenter of the previous main outbreak in late February and March. (Yonhap)







