 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LG Electronics shuts Indonesia factory after virus outbreak

By AFP
Published : Aug 25, 2020 - 19:52       Updated : Aug 25, 2020 - 19:52
LG Electronics' TV plant in Indonesia (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics' TV plant in Indonesia (LG Electronics)

JAKARTA (AFP) -- South Korea's LG Electronics has temporarily shut a factory near Indonesia's capital after some 200 employees contracted coronavirus, the company and a local official said Tuesday.

The Cibitung plant, which makes televisions and digital sign parts, will shut for nine days after about a third of its 600 employees tested positive.

LG would "come up with disinfection measures for the entire property for the safety and health of its employees", it said in a statement.

"The corporation has tested all of its employees working at the factory, and only those who tested negative are to return to work next week," the firm said.

"The corporation plans to strengthen social distancing and safety measures," it added.

A spokesman for the region's coronavirus taskforce said the plant on the outskirts of Jakarta could be shut for as long as 14 days if it is deemed unsafe for employees to return to work.

Indonesia had reported over 150,000 coronavirus cases and 6,858 deaths, but with some of the world's lowest testing rates the true scale is widely believed to be much greater. (AFP)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114