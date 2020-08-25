[News Focus] 100-day countdown for Suneung begins

South Korea on Tuesday decided to close all schools and kindergartens in the capital area until mid-September, except for one particular grade – high school seniors.
Amid warnings over the coronavirus’ fast spread in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, keeping seniors in school is a “preemptive measure” to both protect students and hold this year’s national college entrance exam as planned, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said in a press briefing Tuesday, flanked by education superintendents of the three regions.
Tuesday marked the start of the 100-day countdown to one of the most important annual events in the country – the Suneung.
“For the Suneung to be conducted on Dec. 3 as scheduled and without a hitch, we need to make our utmost effort now to quickly curb virus transmissions and stabilize the situation,” Yoo said.
Some 480,000 college hopefuls, including high school graduates wishing to repeat the test, will sit the grueling day-long test, which was already postponed by two weeks due to the virus outbreak earlier this year.
As high school seniors prepare for the exam, which could determine their chances in the cut-through university admission race and the complex university admission process, physical school attendance is essential, the ministry explained.
A mock Suneung test is scheduled on Sept. 16 and submission of application materials begins Sept. 23 for most universities.
Some raised the possibility of the Suneung being pushed back to a later date once again, but the Education Ministry said it is not considering that option at the moment.
If the coronavirus situation does not improve and social distancing rules are raised to the highest Level 3, which would by standard forbid in-person learning for high school seniors as well, Minister Yoo said she will “take the special situation of high school seniors into consideration.”
There is a persistent concern, however, among students and teachers that in-person classes could expose the students to a greater risk of catching the deadly virus at such a crucial time.
If one student is diagnosed with COVID-19, not only a single class but the entire school, including teachers, have to get tested for the virus.
“if there is one confirmed case among the exam preparers, that will cause damage not only to the person infected but to classmates as well as the whole school,” said an online petition to the Blue House that garnered close to 3,000 signatures as of noon Tuesday.
“(With first semester over now,) all school exams to be factored into grades for this year’s college admission are over, so there would be no problem with pursuing online learning for all high school seniors as well,” it claims.
Similar problems echo among repeat takers of Suneung who are faced with the risk of their study schedules being disrupted after large-size private prep institutions are being closed in line with quarantine measures.
The government ordered large-size prep institutes --some of which have boarding options -- that can house more than 300 people to suspend operations with the launch of social distancing level 2 earlier this month.
The parents of repeat test takers have fiercely opposed the order, asking students to remain in the institutes, stay safe from the virus and concentrate on their studies. They argue students are safer if they remain in those institutes and will be able to stay focused on their studies.
At the moment, all boarding cram schools have sent their students back home following the government’s order made Sunday. Many of them are now providing online education courses for their students.
While some parents protested the decision through public petitions, the Education Ministry said the request cannot be accepted because controlling the virus situation should be prioritized.
Amid the deepening confusion, some civic groups and parent associations have voiced the need to make this year’s CSAT easier or to change the scoring system for a better evaluation. But education experts emphasize that such measures “must be avoided at all costs.”
Sung Ki-sun, president of the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, which manages the Suneung, noted in June that there is no reason to specially adjust this year’s test and that the questions will be similar in difficulty to previous years.
“By now, no further changes should be made, especially with the test,” said Lim Sung-ho, CEO of Haneul Education and Jongro academic institute. “Questions should be written in accordance to original standards, and officials should focus on how to execute the test rather than the test itself.”
Lim advises students to stay focused for the remaining months and maintain their pace whatever happens.
“This coronavirus situation has been anything but helpful to those preparing for Suneung,” he said. “Nobody is winning at this point, and those who keep their studying pace and maintain regular schedules will prevail in the race.”
Meanwhile, the Education Ministry is working to ensure that students infected with COVID-19 or in self-quarantine will be able to take this year’s Suneung as well.
Students infected with the virus can take the test in hospitals or at other government institutes. Those in self-quarantine are required to travel by car or ambulance to take the exam at separate, designated testing sites.
The ministry is planning to provide further quarantine guidelines in late September or early October after consulting with relevant government agencies.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)