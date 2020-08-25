[Herald Interview] Opera ‘Red Pants’ to sing of housing bubble

Composer Na Sil-in poses for photos before an interview with The Korea Herald on Aug. 18 in central Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)





Property prices in and around Seoul have been hitting record-high levels for the past few months, even as the government has declared war on the region’s housing bubble.



That housing bubble first began to form about 50 years ago. In the 1970s and ’80s the Gangnam area, an affluent neighborhood in southern Seoul, started to fill up with massive apartment blocks.



“Red Pants,” a new Korean-language opera that will be presented by the Korea National Opera on Friday and Saturday, depicts the development of the Gangnam area at the time. The work was commissioned by the state-funded opera troupe.







The “Red Pants” cast rehearses at the Chungmu Arts Center on Aug. 15, wearing protective gear. (KNO)