N. Korea's No. 3 leader, new premier make rare joint 'field guidance' visit

(Rodong Sinmun-Yonhap)



North Korea’s No. 3 leader and the country’s new premier visited a construction site related to a coal gasification project, state media reported Tuesday, a rare “joint field guidance” trip seen as a case of the top economic technocrats sharing expertise.



Pak Pong-ju, vice chairman of the State Affairs Commission, and Premier Kim Tok-hun “inspected the construction site of the project for establishing the C1 chemical industry,” according to the Korean Central News Agency.



The C1 chemical industry refers to a coal gasification project that North Korea has sought to develop for years to diversify its energy sources amid difficulties in securing oil supplies due to global sanctions. It is one of leader Kim Jong-un’s pet projects. “Walking round the construction site, they stressed the need to thoroughly embody the Party’s idea and intention of turning the chemical industry into energy-, labor-saving one in establishing the Korean-style chemical industry,” the KCNA said.



“They called upon officials, technicians and workers to map out a correct construction plan and thoroughly carry it out, complete the architecture designing on the principle of convenience and architectural beauty first and observe technical regulations in the construction and the equipment assembling,” it added.



It is rare for such high-ranking officials to make a joint field guidance trip. Observers said it was intended as a way for Pak to share his expertise and experience with the new premier. Pak served as premier twice, from 2003-2007 and 2014-2019.



The trip also came after South Korea’s intelligence agency told a closed-door parliamentary session last week that leader Kim has delegated part of his authority to close aides, including his sister Kim Yo-jong, who handles state affairs.



Pak and Kim Tok-hun were also granted more power in handling economic affairs, according to lawmakers who attended the session. (Yonhap)