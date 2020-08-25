 Back To Top
Business

MS opens experience center in Seoul

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 25, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Aug 25, 2020 - 16:01
Visitors play Minecraft at Microsoft’s Smart Life-style Experience Store in Hyundai Department Store in Gangnam-gu, Seoul (Microsoft Korea)
Visitors play Minecraft at Microsoft's Smart Life-style Experience Store in Hyundai Department Store in Gangnam-gu, Seoul (Microsoft Korea)

Microsoft announced Tuesday it has opened an experience center in Hyundai Department Store branch in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.

The company noted that its Smart Life-style Experience Store will hold exhibitions featuring the latest products.

The store comes in four sections showcasing different types of products, including its gaming console Xbox, the company’s operating system, software, digital devices and character products from Minecraft.

The company will also hold promotional events until Sept. 8 and give away products and gift cards.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s office here expressed hopes that the new experience center located nearby Coex will attract a wide range of customers.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
