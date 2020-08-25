[Monitor] Foreign-made laptops see surge in sales

Foreign manufacturers of laptops saw their sales surge drastically in the second quarter, according to market researcher IDC.They concentrated more on on-line marketing and benefited from a surge in e-commerce sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic, IDC said.Lenovo, for instance, sold 92,325 units between April and June, up over 70 percent from 53,556 in the first quarter.Korean firms, meanwhile, saw slight drops. Samsung’s sales reaching 259,754 units from 308,388 in the first quarter, marking a 15 percent drop.