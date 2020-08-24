 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Human rights chief gets tested for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2020 - 20:40       Updated : Aug 24, 2020 - 20:40

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The head of South Korea's national human rights watchdog took a coronavirus test and self-quarantined Monday after showing suspected symptoms, officials said.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea said Chairperson Choi Young-ae was found to have a fever during a regular temperature check earlier in the day.

The minister-level official immediately got a virus test and went into self-quarantine at home. The result is expected to come out Tuesday.

Some of her staff also self-quarantined, with the building's 15th floor, where her office is located, sterilized. A plenary meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon will be held without her, the panel said.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that 266 new COVID-19 cases, 258 of them locally transmitted, were confirmed the previous day, raising the total caseload to 17,665. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114