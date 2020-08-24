Human rights chief gets tested for coronavirus

(Yonhap)



The head of South Korea's national human rights watchdog took a coronavirus test and self-quarantined Monday after showing suspected symptoms, officials said.



The National Human Rights Commission of Korea said Chairperson Choi Young-ae was found to have a fever during a regular temperature check earlier in the day.



The minister-level official immediately got a virus test and went into self-quarantine at home. The result is expected to come out Tuesday.



Some of her staff also self-quarantined, with the building's 15th floor, where her office is located, sterilized. A plenary meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon will be held without her, the panel said.



The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that 266 new COVID-19 cases, 258 of them locally transmitted, were confirmed the previous day, raising the total caseload to 17,665.