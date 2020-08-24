 Back To Top
Business

BMW Korea rolls out limited editions for 25th anniversary

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 24, 2020 - 16:09       Updated : Aug 24, 2020 - 16:09
X5 M50i BMW Korea 25th anniversary edition (BMW Korea)
X5 M50i BMW Korea 25th anniversary edition (BMW Korea)

BMW Korea said Monday it is launching three new limited edition models online to celebrate 25 years in Korea.

The automaker will be releasing two sport activity vehicles -- X5 M50i and X6 M50i -- and the sport sedan M340i in its signature metallic gray. Only 25 of each of the models will be on sale at BMW Shop Online, the automaker’s online platform, at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday. 

X6 M50i BMW Korea 25th anniversary edition (BMW Korea)
X6 M50i BMW Korea 25th anniversary edition (BMW Korea)

The SAVs are limited editions based on the M performance model M50i. The automaker said it is introducing the vehicles here for the first time with the limited editions, and will officially launch regular versions in October.

The two SAV models each facilitate 4.4-liter V8 twin turbo gasoline engines, generating 530 horsepower with maximum torque of 76.5 kilograms-meters. The high-performance models go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.3 seconds.

The limited sport sedan M340i is the third M340i model that will be introduced in Korea. For the limited edition, the automaker said it has added a trunk edge and carbon fiber spoiler and diffuser below the rear bumper.

M340i BMW Korea (BMW Korea)
M340i BMW Korea (BMW Korea)

The M340i model is equipped with a 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine with 8-Speed Steptronic Sport transmission, offering up to 387 horsepower and maximum torque of 51 kilogram-meters.

Prices begin at 146.5 million won ($123,000) for the X5 M50i, 149.4 million won for the X6 M50i and 78.4 million won for the M340i.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
