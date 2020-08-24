 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NK vows to overcome hurdles at congress next year

By Choi Si-young
Published : Aug 24, 2020 - 13:41       Updated : Aug 24, 2020 - 13:41
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea said Monday that it will move to correct its “deficiencies” at a congress scheduled for January, referring back to a ruling Workers’ Party plenary meeting a week earlier where leader Kim Jong-un vowed to set a five-year economic plan because “unforeseen hurdles” had hampered economic growth.

The state newspaper said in a commentary that the ruling party aims to use the congress to meet the challenges, here and abroad, and to advance the country’s “revolution,” meaning Pyongyang’s ongoing efforts to build a “self-reliant” economy without outside help.
 
The communist regime is widely seen as facing a desperate struggle to deal with international sanctions and curb the coronavirus outbreak, while at the same time coping with floods caused by recent heavy rains.

The newspaper also called on people to rally behind the party, saying it would be a new year for a population dealing with food shortages.

Kim’s abrupt decision to call the assembly in January was largely seen as reflecting preparations for new plans in response to a newly elected American president who will be sworn into office around that time.

The two countries are still at odds over denuclearization in exchange for sanctions relief.

The congress is usually called to mark a key event, with the previous one having taken place in 2016. There Kim Jong-un was named party chairman and unveiled the first five-year economic initiative. He also vowed not to use nuclear weapons, unless his country was attacked with them first.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114