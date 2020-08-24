 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2020 - 09:58       Updated : Aug 24, 2020 - 14:38
(Ministry of Environment-Yonhap)
(Ministry of Environment-Yonhap)


The powerful Typhoon Bavi was churning toward the Korean Peninsula on Monday from the sea south of Korea and expected to pass by the southern island of Jeju the following day.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the season's eighth tropical storm, formed off the east coast of Taiwan, is currently some 270 kilometers off the west coast of Japan's Okinawa Island and traveling at about 13 kph.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, its central pressure was 980 hectopascals, with its radius of maximum wind at 280 km.

The typhoon is forecast to pass off the west coast of the resort island of Jeju on Wednesday afternoon. It is likely to move nearest to Seoul early Thursday and make landfall in North Korea's Hwanghae Province later that day.

The KMA expected the storm, currently relatively weak in power, to gain strength and peak in force at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

As the peninsula is forecast to come under its influence from Tuesday night till Thursday, the KMA advised safety measures be put in place before it arrives.

The weather agency warned of a peak gust reaching 144-216 kph in Jeju and the west coastal regions of the Jeolla provinces Wednesday night till Thursday. The highest instantaneous wind speed can reach 126 kph in the country's south and west areas.

The typhoon, at its peak, is forecast to become the third strongest of the four-level system, with a peak gust of 184 kph.

Woo Jin-kyu from the weather agency said, while the typhoon is unlikely to grow into one from the strongest level, the country should brace for strong winds that make it hard for people to walk straight, and can easily topple and destroy structures.

"People should refrain from going outside, and outdoor facilities should be secured to prevent them from getting damaged by the winds."

While its path and size can change as the typhoon approaches the peninsula, the KMA also issued safety warnings of storm surges and strong winds for low-lying coastal areas that lie in the storm's path.

The country is still reeling from the aftermath of the longest rainy season on record this summer, with torrential rains and flash floods killing dozens of people and wrecking havoc on buildings, farmlands and infrastructure nationwide. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114