Seoul stocks open nearly flat amid soaring virus cases

(Yonhap)



South Korean shares opened nearly flat Monday, as investor wariness grew over the resurgence of new coronavirus cases nationwide.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.21 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,302.38 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The index got off to a weak start, largely on fears that the spiking COVID-19 outbreaks may lead to wider economic lockdowns.



South Korea's top quarantine officials said on Sunday that the country may have to raise the current Level 2 social distancing scheme to the highest Level 3 if the spread continues this week.



Under Level 3, public gatherings with 10 or more people are banned, and lockdowns are imposed on schools, cafes, movie theaters and wedding halls.



Most large caps traded higher.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.18 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.61 percent.



Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 1.75 percent, and Celltrion advanced 1.16 percent.



Leading chemical maker LG Chem climbed 0.43 percent, while Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, stayed flat.



Internet portal giant Naver rose 0.32 percent, with its rival Kakao up 0.54 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,191.15 won against the US dollar, down 4.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)