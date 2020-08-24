 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open nearly flat amid soaring virus cases

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2020 - 09:47       Updated : Aug 24, 2020 - 09:47
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened nearly flat Monday, as investor wariness grew over the resurgence of new coronavirus cases nationwide.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.21 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,302.38 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The index got off to a weak start, largely on fears that the spiking COVID-19 outbreaks may lead to wider economic lockdowns.

South Korea's top quarantine officials said on Sunday that the country may have to raise the current Level 2 social distancing scheme to the highest Level 3 if the spread continues this week.

Under Level 3, public gatherings with 10 or more people are banned, and lockdowns are imposed on schools, cafes, movie theaters and wedding halls.

Most large caps traded higher.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.18 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.61 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 1.75 percent, and Celltrion advanced 1.16 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem climbed 0.43 percent, while Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, stayed flat.

Internet portal giant Naver rose 0.32 percent, with its rival Kakao up 0.54 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,191.15 won against the US dollar, down 4.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114