National

Five S. Korean sailors return home one month after release from captivity in Africa

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 23, 2020 - 20:53       Updated : Aug 23, 2020 - 20:53

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Five South Korean sailors, who were kidnapped by an unidentified armed group in waters off the western African country of Benin, returned home Sunday, a month after they were freed.

They arrived at Incheon International Airport in the afternoon, where reporters and TV cameras were waiting to have their comments.

But they left the airport after only saying “Thank you.”

They were abducted aboard a Ghana-flagged tuna-fishing vessel around 111 kilometers away from Cotonou Port of Benin on June 24.

They were released unharmed on July 24, along with a Ghanaian national who was kidnapped as well. (Yonhap)

