World

[Graphic News] One-third of US children, adolescents eat fast-food daily

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 24, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Aug 24, 2020 - 10:01




More than one-third of children and adolescents across the United States eat fast-food each day, according to new figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2018, 36 percent of young people ate fast food every day, an increase from 34 percent of in 2011, researchers said.

Up to 14 percent of young people obtained 25 percent to 45 percent of their daily calories from fast-food - up from just over 12 percent in 2011, agency researchers said.

The percentage is higher for Black children, at 17 percent, and Hispanic children, at 15 percent, than White children, at 13 percent, highlighting racial disparities in access to healthy food choices, they said. (UPI) 



