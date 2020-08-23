Typhoon Bavi may strengthen on path to S. Korea: KMA

A typhoon is expected to pass through South Korea this week, likely to batter the Seoul metropolitan area on its course.
Typhoon Bavi, packing wind gusts of up to 86.4 kilometers per hour, with an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center, was 280 kilometers northeast of Taiwan as of 9 a.m. Sunday, traveling north at a speed of 14 kph, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
It was forecast to reach Jeju Island at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, make landfall near Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, at around 3 a.m. Thursday and continue traveling north along the west coast, passing through Seoul and nearby regions.
The weather agency expects it to gradually weaken after passing through the northeast of Pyongyang on Friday afternoon.
Bavi, officially the 8th typhoon of this year, is currently categorized as being relatively weak and small, but it could develop into a very strong middle-size one by the time it reaches the peninsula, the meteorologists said.
The typhoon was initially predicted to travel through the eastern part of the country, but the KMA changed its course projection. There is a possibility that the highly volatile air pressure surrounding the peninsula will alter the actual typhoon course, it added.
The weather agency urged to prepare for further property damage and casualties in high impact areas.
Bavi will be the second typhoon to directly hit the country this season. The first one, typhoon Jangmi, arrived here in early August, on the heels of a deadly streak of torrential rain.
The country suffered devastating damage from the longest-ever monsoon season, which lasted for 54 days starting June 24. Some 37 people died and 5 more went missing. More than 30,000 cases of property damage were reported.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)