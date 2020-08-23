2 coronavirus cases reported at foreign ministry building

(Yonhap)



Two cases of the new coronavirus have been reported at the foreign ministry building in central Seoul, officials said Sunday.



A ministry employee and a janitor have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.



It was the first time that virus cases were reported at the foreign ministry building, though one case occurred at the main government complex building next to it last month.



Both of the new infections are believed to have been transmitted from the patients' spouses, officials said.



The wife of the ministry employee tested positive Saturday and the janitor's husband was confirmed to have the virus on Friday, officials said.



Those who came into contact with the two have been placed under self-quarantine, with the building's sixth, 11th and 15th floors shut down.



On Sunday, disinfection work will be carried out throughout the whole ministry building and the main government complex as well, officials said. (Yonhap)