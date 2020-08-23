 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Exports and imports down in August

By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 24, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : Aug 24, 2020 - 11:00

South Korea‘s trade volume declined in August compared to the same month last year amid the slowing global economy in the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Korea Customs Service, the country’s exports and imports both slumped year-on-year.

Exports decreased 7 percent to $23.1 billion in the period between Aug. 1 and 20 compared to the same period of last year, while imports fell 12.8 percent during the same period.

Taking into account the number of working days, daily exports were down 3.7 percent on average.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
