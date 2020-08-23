 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Typhoon Bavi expected to pass through Seoul next week

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 23, 2020 - 09:36       Updated : Aug 23, 2020 - 10:05

Typhoon Bavi (Korea Meteorological Administration)
Typhoon Bavi (Korea Meteorological Administration)

A typhoon formed off the east coast of Taiwan is expected to pass through Seoul next week following a course change, the state weather agency said Sunday.

Typhoon Bavi is on course to reach waters about 270 kilometers south of Seogwipo in Jeju Island by 4 a.m. Wednesday, and then to continue its northward movement along the west coast, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

On Thursday, it will likely move over Seoul and the surrounding areas, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rains.

Earlier, the weather agency had said the typhoon would move off South Korea on the east coast, near Gangwon Province.

As of 3 a.m. Sunday, Typhoon Bavi remained modest in size, though it could become much stronger by the time it reaches South Korea.

The agency said the typhoon's course may change again and added that safety measures must be in place, especially on coastal areas. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114