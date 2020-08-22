Heavy rain advisory expanded to entire Seoul

(Yonhap)





A heavy rain advisory was expanded to other parts of the capital of Seoul on Saturday afternoon, after it was issued in the northeastern parts earlier in the day.



At 2:30 p.m. the Korea Meteorological Administration included the city's southern parts in the advisory list as well. Affected areas included the wards of Songpa, Gangnam, Seocho, Gangdong, Gangseo, Gwanak, Guro, Dongjak, Yeongdeungpo and Geumcheon.



Thirty minutes later, the central and northwestern wards of Eunpyeong, Mapo, Seodaemun, Yongsan, Jongno and Jung were included.



The advisory has been in effect for the northeastern wards of Nowon, Seongbuk, Jungnang, Gwangjin, Dongdaemun, Dobong, Gangbuk and Seongdong since right after noon.



An advisory is issued when precipitation is expected to reach more than 60 millimeters for three hours or 110 mm for 12 hours, amounts that make it hard to stay dry even under an umbrella.



The weather agency issued a special safety warning for people who are near rivers and streams.



The country experienced the longest rainy season on record this summer, with torrential rains and flash floods killing dozens of people and wrecking havoc on buildings, farmlands and infrastructure nationwide.