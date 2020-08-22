 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Heavy rain advisory expanded to entire Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 22, 2020 - 15:58       Updated : Aug 22, 2020 - 15:58

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


A heavy rain advisory was expanded to other parts of the capital of Seoul on Saturday afternoon, after it was issued in the northeastern parts earlier in the day.

At 2:30 p.m. the Korea Meteorological Administration included the city's southern parts in the advisory list as well. Affected areas included the wards of Songpa, Gangnam, Seocho, Gangdong, Gangseo, Gwanak, Guro, Dongjak, Yeongdeungpo and Geumcheon.

Thirty minutes later, the central and northwestern wards of Eunpyeong, Mapo, Seodaemun, Yongsan, Jongno and Jung were included.

The advisory has been in effect for the northeastern wards of Nowon, Seongbuk, Jungnang, Gwangjin, Dongdaemun, Dobong, Gangbuk and Seongdong since right after noon.

An advisory is issued when precipitation is expected to reach more than 60 millimeters for three hours or 110 mm for 12 hours, amounts that make it hard to stay dry even under an umbrella.

The weather agency issued a special safety warning for people who are near rivers and streams.

The country experienced the longest rainy season on record this summer, with torrential rains and flash floods killing dozens of people and wrecking havoc on buildings, farmlands and infrastructure nationwide. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114