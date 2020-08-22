Top S. Korean, Chinese officials have 'good' and 'enough' discussions, no announcement on Xi's visit

Suh Hoon (L), director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, and Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Central Committee, head to a luncheon venue after talks at the Westin Chosun Busan hotel in the southern port city of Busan on Aug. 22, 2020. (Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in's national security adviser Suh Hoon said Saturday he had "very good" and "enough" dialogue with Yang Jiechi, a top Chinese official, during their meeting in Busan.



Following four hours of talks with Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Central Committee, at a seaside hotel in the southern port city, Suh told reporters that, "I think (we) had a very good conversation, (spending) a lot of time talking about all topics broadly and enough."



Yang also said via translator that he had adequate and very good discussions with Suh, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office.



Yang, who also serves as director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC's Central Committee, avoided a direct answer to a question about whether a schedule for President Xi Jinping's trip to South Korea has been fixed.



He reiterated that he had a "quite good dialogue" with his new South Korean counterpart. It was their first meeting since Suh assumed the post in early July.



Xi agreed to make a trip to South Korea in the first half of 2020, but it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Prior to the Suh-Yang talks, Cheong Wa Dae said they would discuss Xi's visit plan and coronavirus response cooperation as well as the Korean Peninsula issue and international security affairs.



South Korea expects China's constructive role in efforts to revitalize the Korea peace process.



Beijing apparently wants South Korea to better understand its position on rifts with Washington and the controversial Hong Kong national security law.



Yang was scheduled to leave Busan after having lunch with Suh. He arrived in the city, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Friday afternoon, his first visit to South Korea in more than two years. (Yonhap)

