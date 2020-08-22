 Back To Top
National

S. Korea reports new 332 coronavirus cases, highest in five months

By Choi Si-young
Published : Aug 22, 2020 - 11:25       Updated : Aug 22, 2020 - 13:06
Medical workers at a screening clinic of Chonnam National University Hospital, Gwangju, Aug. 21, 2020 (Yonhap)
Medical workers at a screening clinic of Chonnam National University Hospital, Gwangju, Aug. 21, 2020 (Yonhap)

South Korea’s daily tally of coronavirus cases rose again to 332, authorities said Saturday, surpassing 300 for the second consecutive day.

The increase, recorded as of midnight Friday, brings the total tally to 17,002, of whom 14,169 have recovered, up 49 from the day before.

The daily increase was the highest figure since March, when the country saw the deadliest cluster in the southeastern city of Daegu linked to church services there.

Of the new cases, only 17 originated overseas, while the rest were locally transmitted. Seoul and Gyeonggi Province again accounted for the majority of infections, with 127 and 91, respectively.

It was the first time all 17 cities and provinces across the country reported infections, stoking fears of a nationwide transmission

Infections tied to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul continue to account for a growing number of cases in the capital and surrounding areas, with local transmissions involving church services in the metropolitan areas also showing no signs of easing up.

There was an uptick as well in new cases linked to mass protests in Gwanghwamun Square on Aug. 15.

Of the 17 imported cases, five were Korean nationals and 12 were foreign nationals.

The death toll stood unchanged at 309. About 2,500 people are under quarantine and some 40,000 are awaiting their test results.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
