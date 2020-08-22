 Back To Top
National

Govt considers expanding strict social distancing nationwide

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 22, 2020 - 09:54       Updated : Aug 22, 2020 - 09:54
Medical workers wearing protective gear prepare to carry out tests for the new coronavirus at a makeshift clinic of Konyang University Hospital in the central city of Daejeon on Aug. 20, 2020. (Yonhap)
Medical workers wearing protective gear prepare to carry out tests for the new coronavirus at a makeshift clinic of Konyang University Hospital in the central city of Daejeon on Aug. 20, 2020. (Yonhap)

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Saturday the government is considering enforcing stricter social distancing guidelines outside the greater Seoul area, as infections tied to church clusters are spreading around the nation.

"The spread of COVID-19 in the capital area does not show any sign of subsiding and it is rapidly spreading around the country," he said during a coronavirus response meeting at the government complex in Seoul.

"As infection cases of unknown routes have grown, it became hard to predict how many infections the country will report (down the road)," he said. "We need a special, urgent measure to stop the rapid spread of the virus outside the capital."

Earlier this week, the government raised its social distancing guideline for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon by a notch to Level Two following a surge in cluster infections at churches.

The move effectively restricted operation of high-risk facilities and banned on-site Sunday services at churches. Separately, the Seoul city government also banned street rallies of 10 or more people, which is equivalent to a Level Three measure.

The country added 324 more COVID-19 cases Friday, including 315 local infections, raising the total caseload to 16,670, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Friday's tally marked the most since March 8 when the daily virus cases reached 367. (Yonhap)
