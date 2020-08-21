5 police officers test positive for coronavirus after mass rally in Seoul

Police officers that were dispatched to the massive August 15 rally got tested for COVID-19 on Friday. (Yonhap)



Five police officers who were dispatched to a mass weekend rally site have tested positive for the new coronavirus as of Friday, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.



They were among 9,536 police officers who were mobilized to maintain safety at areas near Gwanghwamun and the Gyeongbok Palace station in central Seoul on Saturday.



Four officers were confirmed to be infected Thursday and another was diagnosed with coronavirus infection on Friday, the agency said.



The health authorities have tested all of the officers as of 6 p.m. Friday. There may be more confirmed cases depending on test results.



Thousands of people, mostly elderly participants, gathered in the areas to attend anti-government rallies that were held in line with Liberation Day.



Early on Friday, the NPA closed the 13th floor of its building in Seoul after an officer tested positive. (Yonhap)