Business

Posco seeks premium value with steel brand Innovilt

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 23, 2020 - 13:47       Updated : Aug 23, 2020 - 13:47
Jang In-hwa (sixth from left), head of Posco’s steel division, and participants take a photo at the launching ceremony for Innovilt in November 2019. (Posco)
South Korea’s largest steelmaker Posco said it aimed to provide premium value to customers with its new construction steel brand Innovilt, which launched in November last year.

The name Innovilt is a combination of innovation, value and built, which means to increase the value of construction steel materials through technological innovation, eco-friendliness and originality, Posco said.

Construction steel materials are used in buildings and other infrastructure projects, such as roads and bridges. Most materials that form the framework of buildings are not exposed so that it is hard to recognize which companies made them. The Innovilt brand, however, allows customers, as well as end-users, to easily recognize who manufactured the materials, according to the steelmaker.

Posco said Innovilt has the highest-quality products, as they are selected among Posco materials with the highest safety, technology and marketability. The Innovilt products are selected after a comprehensive evaluation by a brand committee composed of internal and external experts.

“Client companies that use Innovilt products will form an Innovilt alliance with Posco to discuss not only technical cooperation to improve quality and service but also ways to improve marketing methods,” said Posco. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
