Busan to proceed with AI expo in September

(AI Korea 2020)
The Busan government said Friday it would proceed with AI Korea 2020, despite the resurgence in new coronavirus cases in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
The Busan government said it would strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures for the event, scheduled between Sept. 17-19 at Bexco in Busan.
The expo, which will be held at 13,000 square-meter exhibition areas, has been designed to attract leading scientists, developers and entrepreneurs in related sectors.
The Busan government said it would showcase next-generation technologies and encourage participants to make future partnerships.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)