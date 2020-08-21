 Back To Top
Business

LG Display provides transparent displays to Chinese subways

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 21, 2020 - 14:49       Updated : Aug 21, 2020 - 14:49
An LG Display transparent OLED panel installed on a Chinese subway shows a subway transit map. (LG Display)
LG Display said Friday that the company has provided its transparent organic light-emitting diode panels for windows of subway trains based in Beijing and Shenzhen, China.

The 55-inch OLED display windows installed in trains can show information ranging from news and a weather forecast to subway transit maps and flight schedules.

LG Display said the company aims to collaborate with train window makers to increase its transparent OLED panel supplies.

The company added it would diversify transparent display solutions to increase its market share in the growing market.

According to a report by Prescient & Strategic Intelligence, the transparent display market is expected to post an average annual growth of 46 percent to be valued at $4.9 billion by 2024.

“There will be more and more sectors that will utilize transparent display panels. LG Display will offer optimized display solutions to different industries,” said Oh Chang-ho, vice president of LG Display‘s TV business division.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
