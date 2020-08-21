 Back To Top
Business

GM Korea CEO visits Changwon plant to monitor facility investment

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 21, 2020 - 14:47       Updated : Aug 21, 2020 - 14:47
GM Korea CEO Kaher Kazem (right) visited a construction site in Changwon on Thursday. (GM Korea)
GM Korea CEO Kaher Kazem (right) visited a construction site in Changwon on Thursday. (GM Korea)

GM Korea CEO Kaher Kazem visited the automaker’s Changwon plant on Thursday to review the investment status of its next-generation products, the firm said Friday.

GM Korea said, “The visit was made to check whether facility investment for new global products is progressing as planned amid the uncertainty in the business environment, such as heavy rain, heat wave and the pandemic.

Kazem and a group of officials visited the construction site to monitor safety compliance and whether the investment plan set in 2018 is proceeding on schedule, the firm said.

On the day, GM Korea’s labor union and management held the sixth round of negotiations this year at the Changwon plant. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
