Trainee doctors launch strike amid resurgence of COVID-19

(Yonhap)



Trainee doctors working at the country's general hospitals began a strike Friday to protest the government's medical reform plan amid a surge in coronavirus infections.



Their walkout is the third of its kind after many doctors boycotted attending patients on Aug. 7, followed by a one-day strike last Friday.



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed regret over the strike.



"It's very regrettable that the doctors, who should protect the life of the people in the serious situation that COVID-19 is spreading again, have begun the collective action," he said during a daily government meeting on the coronavirus response.



What the people want is national unity in the anti-virus fight, he added, requesting that they halt the strike and continue their medical service.



The Korean Intern and Resident Association (KIRA) said the latest protest will take place with fourth-year residents working at large hospitals going on strike first, followed by third-year trainee doctors Saturday and first- and second-year residents Sunday.



All trainee doctors working at emergency rooms will also all go on strike starting Friday for an indefinite period of time, it said.



The trainee doctors' walkout comes as doctors have warned of a nationwide strike from next Wednesday through Friday to protest the government's medical reform plan. This follows a one-day general strike carried out last Friday. The medical community have strongly opposed plans to raise admission quotas at medical schools, claiming that increasing the number of new doctors will only lead to more competition and hurt the quality of treatment.



Major hospitals, such as Seoul Asan Medical Center and Samsung Medical Center, put off non-critical surgery.



In addition to regular medical treatment, coronavirus screening centers around the country may have to cut back on people they can check, as trainee doctors have been assigned to such facilities.



The country added 324 more COVID-19 cases, including 315 local infections, raising the total caseload to 16,670, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The tally was the highest since March 8 when the daily virus cases reached 367.



The number of daily infections has been in the triple digits since Aug. 14, when 103 cases were reported, About 1,900 cases have been newly identified in the past eight days.



A growing number of infections have been linked with a church in northern Seoul, with its pastor Jun Kwang-hoon having tested positive for the virus. Jun and many other church members participated in a massive Liberation Day anti-government street rally in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, last weekend.



The prime minister urged those who attended the demonstration to get coronavirus tests as early as possible.



He said the government would thoroughly protect personal information.



Chung also warned that the government will take legal measures against the spread of fake news related to the government's efforts to contain the virus. (Yonhap)