 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea, India agree on closer cooperation on int'l security issues

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 20, 2020 - 20:41       Updated : Aug 20, 2020 - 20:41

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea and India agreed Thursday to strengthen cooperation on international affairs, including disarmament and nonproliferation, during a virtual meeting between senior diplomats, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

In the session, Park Il, director of the disarmament and nonproliferation division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held talks with Indra Mani Pandey, India's additional secretary in charge of the matter.

They had discussions on creating conditions for nuclear disarmament and the issues of arms control, space security and multilateral export control regime, according to the ministry.

Park explained the South Korean government's efforts for progress in the Korea peace process and reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to continued cooperation with India and other countries.

The two sides agreed to hold related consultations on a regular basis and strengthen "communication" on multilateral diplomacy, including the Conference on Disarmament the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.

(Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114