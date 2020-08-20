Government, doctors still at odds over health bills on brink of second wave

An ill-timed row is deepening between the South Korean government and doctors over new health bills as novel coronavirus cases escalate in the country. Talks between health officials and the medical groups fell through yet again Wednesday afternoon, with the doctors announcing that a third round of protests will take place Friday.
Wednesday marked the first meeting between the Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo and the doctors since the package of bills were announced by the Cabinet and the ruling Democratic Party last month.
The highly contested bills involve reforming the way the country recruits and deploys health care workforce and expanding state health insurance to cover traditional herbal remedies while leaving out other therapies such as anticancer drugs which doctors say are more essential.
Health officials say the bills are set to be approved as drawn, while the doctors demand changes.
Following the Wednesday meeting, the doctors said the health officials declined to make any suggested changes to the plans. In deciding to go through with the protests, they said it “seemed like the only way to stall the bills before they make their way through the legislature.”
They also said while the ministry has repeatedly accused the doctors of “posing threats to the health and lives of thousands” with the protests, health care services were not disrupted during the first two marches held Aug. 7 and 14. “We have made it very clear from the beginning that patients will suffer no harm,” they said.
In a briefing held the next day, the ministry’s spokesperson Son Young-rae called on the doctors to “cancel such extreme action,” warning of potential legal action.
But the resistance against the bills is only growing among the medical community.
Medical students nationwide said Thursday that they will boycott the licensing examination until the ministry decides to renegotiate. A survey conducted by the student association over the weekend showed that nearly 90 percent of all medical students responding they would take part in the action.
“Giving up the yearly exam is a huge deal for medical students. It is considered the culmination of six years of hard work,” said one of the medical students who said he will participate.
As the dispute hit an impasse, doctors suggest putting off the discussions until after the coronavirus subsides.
“The dispute can wait until we combat the crisis together,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Lee Jacob, who is on the government advisory group on coronavirus response, in a Facebook statement. “Perhaps now is time for the government to reconsider and put off the plans as we face another spread in the capital.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)