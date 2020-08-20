 Back To Top
National

3 more USFK-affiliated Americans test positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 20, 2020 - 15:48       Updated : Aug 20, 2020 - 15:48
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Two more American service members and a Department of Defense civilian contractor tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrivals in South Korea, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

They arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights from the US on Aug. 8, 11 and 13, according to the USFK.

All the patients have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at Camp Humphreys or Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, it added.

"None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community," USFK said in a statement.

The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 160, most of which were confirmed upon their arrival here. USFK said it has not had an internal positive case since mid-April.

South Korea has seen a surge in fresh cases since late last week, mostly in Seoul and the surrounding area. On Thursday, it added 288 more COVID-19 cases, including 276 local infections, raising the total caseload to 16,346, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

In the wake of the recent spread, the U.S military on Monday heightened the health protection level against the new coronavirus by one notch to the Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Charlie, or HPCON C, for all areas in South Korea, which reduces the number of personnel working on bases and implements tougher anti-virus regulations. (Yonhap)
