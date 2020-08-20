 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Ratings for Moon, ruling party rebound amid resurgence of COVID-19

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Aug 20, 2020 - 11:20       Updated : Aug 20, 2020 - 11:20
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Approval ratings for President Moon Jae-in and the ruling Democratic Party inched up this week amid a major resurgence of COVID-19, which previously had declined for two consecutive weeks.

A pollster attributed the uptick to the fact that anti-government rallies by conservative groups on Liberation Day, Aug. 15, were a factor in the latest spread of the coronavirus nationwide.

Thousands of protesters, led by pastor Jun Kwang-hoon, gathered in Gwanghwamun on Aug. 15. Among them were members of Jun’s Sarang Jeil Church, the apparent source of a cluster of infections.

A nationwide survey of 1,506 voters conducted Tuesday and Wednesday by Realmeter showed that Moon’s approval rating, or the percentage of people who positively assessed Moon’s job performance, rose 1.8 percentage point from a week ago to 45.1 percent.

The percentage of respondents who viewed his performance negatively fell 0.3 percentage point to 52.3 percent, while the remaining 2.6 percent didn’t respond or said they didn’t know.

Moon’s ratings jumped notably among people in their 20s and people in their 50s. The increase was 8.7 percentage points for people in their 20s and 5.8 percentage points for people in their 50s.

But the rating dropped by 5.2 percentage points among respondents in their 30s.

Ratings for the Democratic Party climbed 4.1 percentage points from a week ago to 38.9 percent, beating the main opposition United Future Party (37.1 percent) by a small margin.

In the previous weekly poll by Realmeter, the United Future Party saw higher ratings than the ruling party for the first time since former President Park Geun-hye faced impeachment in late 2016.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114