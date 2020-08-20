Two Army enlistees test positive for new coronavirus

(Yonhap)



Two draftees who joined a miliary boot camp for their mandatory service earlier this week tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.



One trainee entered a boot camp in the border county of Cheorwon and the other a camp in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, on Tuesday, but they were to be returned home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the ministry.



All others who joined the military along with them tested negative, and around 180 trainees who had close contact with the patients have been put into isolation, it added.



Since May, the military has been conducting coronavirus tests on all new enlistees.



The latest cases are not included in the military's own statistics of virus cases, as newcomers earn status as military members one week after joining a boot camp. All able-bodied South Korean men must serve about two years in the armed forces.



So far, the military has reported 90 coronavirus patients, and no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported among military members on Thursday.



Currently, 928 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 3,833 people under stricter anti-virus schemes of its own as a preventive step.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 288 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 276 local infections mostly in Seoul and the surrounding area, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). (Yonhap)