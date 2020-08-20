[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Stay at Mayfield Hotel with Asiana Airlines mileage



Mayfield Hotel Seoul is offering a chance for guests to use their Asiana Airlines mileage while COVID-19 precludes international travel.



Guests can reserve rooms at the hotel with Asiana mileage until Sept. 16 for stays before the end of the year, excluding blackout days (Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, Oct. 31 and Dec. 24-26). Guests interested in using mileage will have to call the hotel for a reservation number and present personal identification upon checking in.



Each guest staying at the hotel using Asiana Airlines mileage will have a chance to win special prizes, including hotel room vouchers and hotel buffet tickets.



For more information, call Mayfield Hotel Seoul at (02) 2660-9000.









Family Package at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences presents a staycation package for families with young children.



The package includes a one-night stay in a premium suite, breakfast for up to two children under 16 at the hotel buffet, a family set menu at the buffet, and free use of the hotel’s swimming pool and fitness center. Also included are a kid’s pack with a coloring book, a set of miniature colored pencils, role-play paper, slippers for kids and a miniature travel kit.



The package, priced from 299,000 won ($252.44), is available until the end of September.



For more information or inquiries, call the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun at (02) 3425-8000.









Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers a Spanish gourmet experience



Andaz Seoul Gangnam announced the launch of its Spanish Tapas Counter, featuring a variety of Spanish tapas and beverages at reasonable prices every weekend starting this Saturday.



The Spanish Tapas Counter on the second floor of the hotel is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It includes one main dish and unlimited tapas for 49,000 won per person. For an extra 35,000 won, guests can enjoy free-flowing Spanish wine (sparkling, white and red). Beverages are available by the glass or bottle.



For more information or reservations, contact Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-1193 or visit the hotel’s website at andazseoulgangnam.com.









InterContinental launches ‘Flex Your Way’ package



InterContinental Seoul COEX presents the Flex Your Way package, which allows guests to design their own packages.



The package includes a buffet dinner for two at The Brasserie or Grand Kitchen as well as a picnic set consisting of two glasses of craft beer and chicken nuggets. Complimentary access to indoor swimming pools and the fitness club, plus a 20 percent discount at the hotel’s restaurants and its anti-aging spa are also provided.



In addition, guests can enjoy relaxing sunset yoga on the hotel’s outdoor terrace for an additional 10,000 won and two cocktails plus a snack plate at the Sky Lounge for 30,000 won.



The Flex Your Way package is available until Oct. 11 at a starting price of 241,000 won (excluding tax and service charges).



For more information or inquiries, call the Lobby Lounge at (02) 3430-8888.









‘Sweeten Your Stay’ at Conrad Seoul



Conrad Seoul presents the Sweeten Your Stay package, which offers a relaxing staycation.



The package includes free breakfast for all reserved guests and a 25 percent discount at in-house restaurants, ranging from buffet restaurant Zest and Italian restaurant Atrio to signature grill restaurant 37 Grill & Bar.



Early check-in and late check-out are available, as well as free use of the hotel fitness center and swimming pool.



The package starts at 262,500 won for two (excluding tax) and is offered until the end of March next year.



For more information or inquiries, call the Conrad Seoul at (02) 6137-7000.