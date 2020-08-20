 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street losses

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 20, 2020 - 09:42       Updated : Aug 20, 2020 - 09:42
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday, taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street over the new coronavirus uncertainties.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 13.26 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,347.28 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Key US stock indices closed lower Wednesday (New York time), after the US Federal Reserve said the COVID-19 crisis would "weigh heavily" on the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.31 percent to 27,692.88. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57 percent, and the S&P 500 lost 0.44 percent.

South Korea has also clenched its fists to contain the spreading COVID-19 outbreak.

Large caps traded mixed.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics fell 0.87 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix inched up 0.25 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.91 percent, but leading chemical company LG Chem added 1.46 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.25 percent.

Internet giant Naver rose 0.79 percent, with its rival Kakao advancing 1.06 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,184.15 won against the US dollar, down 2.95 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114