NK to unveil new 5-year economic development plan at rare party congress next year

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap)



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to unveil a new five-year economic development plan at a rare congress of the Workers' Party to be held in January, state media reported Thursday.



Kim made the remark while presiding over a plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee, noting the country "faced unexpected and inevitable challenges in various aspects and the situation in the region surrounding the Korean peninsula," according to the Korean Central News Agency.



"The 8th Congress would review this year's work and the work of the Central Committee of the Party in the period under review and set forth a new 5-year plan for national economic development including next year's orientation of work," Kim was quoted as saying during the party meeting.



Kim said the meeting will be convened to analyze "in a comprehensive, three-dimensional and anatomical way the deviations and shortcomings" in the implementation of the decisions made at the country's previous party congress.



The KCNA said the country's current economic development plan has fallen far short of its objectives as it failed to improve the lives of people in the face of tough internal and external circumstances.



The current five-year plan was unveiled during the seventh party congress held in May 2016, the first such meeting convened since Kim took office as head of state in late 2011.



It is supposed to be completed by the end of this year, but many suspect that many of its goals could not be achieved due to global sanctions imposed on its regime.



The challenges have been aggravated by its prolonged fight against the coronavirus pandemic and recent heavy downpours, which wrought havoc on farming and houses across the country.



Wednesday's party meeting drew keen attention as North Korea had said it would be held "in order to discuss and decide on an issue of crucial significance in developing the Korean revolution and increasing the fighting efficiency of the Party."



Observers expected the meeting would address organization matters and other issues closely related to the lives of people who have been under heavy strain from the antivirus fight and flood damage.



The meeting was held for the first time in eight months since the North convened a rare multiday plenary party meeting in late December.



During the meeting, Kim called for a head-on breakthrough to tackle difficulties as there was little hope for any progress in talks to lift or ease global sanctions imposed by the US on his regime.



Nuclear talks between North Korea and the US have stalled since their summit early last year produced no deal as they failed to find common ground over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's concessions, including sanctions relief. (Yonhap)