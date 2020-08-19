Busan city toughens virus control measures as infection cases spike





(Yonhap)



The city government of Busan tightened measures Wednesday to stem the coronavirus as the country‘s second largest city saw a spike in infections.



All in-person events and gatherings at religious facilities, other than regular worship services, are now banned under an administrative order starting Wednesday, Acting Busan Mayor Byun Seong-wan told an online press briefing.



Busan, home to about 3.4 million people, reported 14 additional cases of COVID-19 infection on the day, the second-highest number after the 22 reported in late February, when the infection cases were swelling nationwide.



Busan’s cumulative number of infected patients came to 241. (Yonhap)