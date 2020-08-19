 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Aug 21, 2020 - 09:00       Updated : Aug 21, 2020 - 09:21

An Old Lady
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 20
Drama
Directed by Lim Sun-ae

The elderly Hyo-jung (Ye Su-jeong) is sexually abused by a 29-year-old male nurse’s aide during physical therapy. When she reports the case to police, wary young officers wonder if she may be suffering from dementia. When no one seems to believe Hyo-jung, who has no family or friends, her roommate Dong-in (Ki Joo-bong) investigates the case and speaks to the suspect to persuade him to turn himself in.



Moving On
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 20
Drama
Directed by Yoon Dan-bi

Byeong-ki (Yang Heung-joo), his daughter Ok-ju (Choi Jung-un) and son Dong-ju (Park Seung-jun) leave Seoul and move in with the children’s grandfather on the outskirts of the capital. After a few days, Byeong-ki’s younger sister Mi-jung (Park Hyun-young) also settles in with them after deciding to divorce her husband. The old two-story house, where Byeong-ki and Mi-jung had once lived as children, once again becomes a new home for the two siblings.



The Secret Garden
(UK)
Opened Aug. 19
Drama, Fantasy, Family
Directed by Marc Munden

In 1947, Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx), whose whole family dies from cholera in India, is sent to live with uncle Archibald Craven (Colin Firth) and the housekeeper Mrs. Medlock (Julie Walters) in a remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. Despite Lord Craven’s warning against causing any trouble, the spoiled child explores the house and discovers it holds many secrets. One day, she discovers a key that leads her to a magical garden locked up for many years.



Water Lilies
(France)
Opened Aug. 13
Drama, Romance
Directed by Celine Sciamma

Set during a sultry summer in a French suburb, Marie (Pauline Acquart) is desperate to join the local pool’s synchronized swimming team. Her sole interest is to get a chance to get closer with Floriane (Adele Haenel), the aloof yet beautiful, talented blond girl on the team. Along with Anne (Louise Blachere), an overweight but outgoing swimmer who has a crush on a male swimmer, the three 15-year-old girls find the dynamics of their relationship gradually beginning to shift.
