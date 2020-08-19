[Graphic News] Korea’s exports of virus test kits on decline since April









South Korea’s exports of coronavirus test kits have declined since their peak in April, leading to a plunge in stock prices of test kit makers, data showed.



With the coronavirus pandemic raging across the globe, many countries had scrambled to import Korean COVID-19 test kits, in a boon to local manufacturers.



According to data from the Korea Customs Service, the value of test kit exports came to $214 million in April, a more than eightfold jump from $24 million in March.



However, exports of test kits fell 15.3 percent on-month to $181 million in May and declined 19.5 percent on-month to $146 million in June. (Yonhap)











