[Video] Indoor Games go wild to combat quarantine boredom



The 2020 Tokyo Games have been postponed, but people are taking themselves to the games at home to fill that void -- with the Quarantine Games.



It all started when the Presley family held their games to combat lockdown boredom. The family uploaded footage of a viral competition series on TikTok, a short video-app, which quickly made them “internet famous.”



The competition began in April when one of the family members attempted a challenge in which participants competed in drinking from a glass being filled with water until it overflows, while only able to empty it through a straw.



The family has since created activities with a slight twist by utilizing home supplies, with different games to relieve boredom. The Presleys faced off in the “Paper Airplane Contest” and “Sock Slide Challenge,” among other extravagant themed events. The videos had garnered nearly 10 million views on TikTok at the time of writing.



People have come up with innovative alternatives to keep themselves busy while sheltering at home. Please check out the video if you wish to participate in the zany internet challenges during your own lockdown.







Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (

Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun ( Video script and article by Park Jun-hee ( junheeep97@heraldcorp.com Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun ( yyj4307@heraldcorp.com