 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

[Video] Indoor Games go wild to combat quarantine boredom

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Aug 24, 2020 - 15:58       Updated : Aug 24, 2020 - 15:58

The 2020 Tokyo Games have been postponed, but people are taking themselves to the games at home to fill that void -- with the Quarantine Games.

It all started when the Presley family held their games to combat lockdown boredom. The family uploaded footage of a viral competition series on TikTok, a short video-app, which quickly made them “internet famous.”

The competition began in April when one of the family members attempted a challenge in which participants competed in drinking from a glass being filled with water until it overflows, while only able to empty it through a straw.

The family has since created activities with a slight twist by utilizing home supplies, with different games to relieve boredom. The Presleys faced off in the “Paper Airplane Contest” and “Sock Slide Challenge,” among other extravagant themed events. The videos had garnered nearly 10 million views on TikTok at the time of writing.

People have come up with innovative alternatives to keep themselves busy while sheltering at home. Please check out the video if you wish to participate in the zany internet challenges during your own lockdown.


Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)
Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun (yyj4307@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114