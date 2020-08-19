LG Chairman selected as sustainable global leader by UN

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo (LG)





LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo has been selected as one of the 100 sustainable global leaders in 2020 by the United Nations, the organization said Wednesday.



Koo was named in the list of the Global Sustainable Leaders 100 as selected by the Association for Supporting the SDGs for the UN under the United Nations Economic and Social Council.



Other selected global leaders include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Korean corporate leaders include Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae and Blackyak Chairman Kang Tae-sun.



The 100 global sustainable leaders were selected from 3,000 major leaders around the world by combining scores across sectors, including innovation, economic feasibility and proliferation.



The organization said it selected the figures who will lead the future by accurately presenting the direction of humanity and the global environment in the face of an unprecedented global crisis.



In addition, Jeong Eun-Kyeong, director of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was selected in the policy leader category. Korean boy band BTS was named in the future leader category for the second consecutive year.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



