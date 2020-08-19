 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LG Chairman selected as sustainable global leader by UN

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 19, 2020 - 15:26       Updated : Aug 19, 2020 - 15:26
LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo (LG)
LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo (LG)


LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo has been selected as one of the 100 sustainable global leaders in 2020 by the United Nations, the organization said Wednesday.

Koo was named in the list of the Global Sustainable Leaders 100 as selected by the Association for Supporting the SDGs for the UN under the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Other selected global leaders include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Korean corporate leaders include Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae and Blackyak Chairman Kang Tae-sun.

The 100 global sustainable leaders were selected from 3,000 major leaders around the world by combining scores across sectors, including innovation, economic feasibility and proliferation.

The organization said it selected the figures who will lead the future by accurately presenting the direction of humanity and the global environment in the face of an unprecedented global crisis.

In addition, Jeong Eun-Kyeong, director of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was selected in the policy leader category. Korean boy band BTS was named in the future leader category for the second consecutive year. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114