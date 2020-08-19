 Back To Top
Business

Committee launched for Korea-World Chinese Entrepreneurs Business Week

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 19, 2020 - 13:49       Updated : Aug 19, 2020 - 13:49




An organizing committee for the Korea-World Chinese Entrepreneurs Business Week 2020 was launched by Changwon City, the regional government said on Wednesday.

The Korea-World Chinese Entrepreneurs Business Week 2020 is a business-oriented event that provides a venue for global Chinese enterprises and Korean companies to interact with each other.

It will be held for three days from Nov. 12 to 14 at the Changwon Exhibition and Convention Center.

The event will be hosted by South Gyeongsang Province and Changwon City and sponsored by the Presidential Committee on New Southern Policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

The Business Week will be comprised of an online business-to-business platform KWCE.net and an online public relations platform Oasis.

The online B2B platform KWCE.net allows users to participate anywhere without space constraints, providing a quick, at-a-glance view of global Chinese enterprises and major Korean companies. It also supports individual matching through business programs.

The online PR platform Oasis is a large studio built in the form of a round light-emitting diode inside the exhibition hall. It will create a huge PR showroom as a venue to promote products from each company. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
