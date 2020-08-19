Presidential hopeful Lee tests negative

Lee Nak-yon (Yonhap)
Ruling Democratic Party leadership contender Rep. Lee Nak-yon announced Wednesday that he was free of the novel coronavirus.
Lee is a former prime minister and is considered one of the ruling bloc’s most promising presidential candidates.
In a statement, Lee said he was given the negative test results at about 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, and that he will follow the National Medical Center’s guidelines on resuming public activities.
Lee was tested for the virus Tuesday after learning he had come into indirect contact with a person who was later diagnosed with COVID-19. The contact took place during a radio show.
According to a social media post from Lee on Tuesday, the potential exposure occurred at the radio station of the local broadcaster CBS, where he appeared on a show immediately after an individual who was later diagnosed with the virus. CBS has since canceled its regular radio programs.
In a separate development, the ruling party announced on Wednesday that it will hold an online party convention, in light of the strengthened social distancing measures in place in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
The convention will be held Aug. 29 as scheduled, but will take place entirely online, with about 50 people gathering at the party’s headquarters in Seoul’s Yeouido, including candidates and key party officials.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com
