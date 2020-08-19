7,600 police tested for COVID-19 after rallies

(Yonhap)
Police said Wednesday they will have all 7,600 officers who were deployed at the Liberation Day mass rallies in downtown Seoul, tested for COVID-19 as many of the protesters tested positive.
“All members who stood at Gwanghwamun (Square) strictly abided by the disease prevention guidelines, but we have internally agreed that it would be better to test all of them just in case,” said an official of the National Police Agency.
On Aug. 15, a total of 7,613 personnel from metropolitan and provincial police agencies were placed along the streets near Gwanghwamun and Gyeongbok Palace metro stations to watch out for possible violence or illegal acts as tens of thousands of protesters, including conservative pastor Jun Gwang-hun and many of his followers, gathered for anti-government rallies.
Hundreds of people were infected with COVID-19 at Jun’s Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul’s Seongbuk-gu, and Jun himself tested positive Monday.
The 5,417 riot police deployed from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency started getting tested Wednesday morning.
Police at of 13 other local agencies will be tested at their respective regional health centers.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)