World

[Graphic News] Shinzo Abe under fire for coronavirus response: survey

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 19, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Aug 19, 2020 - 10:01




Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received the lowest approval rating in a recent survey covering six countries and their response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The poll conducted by US-German communications consultancy Kekst CNC shows Abe is under fire for his handling of the health crisis as speculation grows in Japan that Abe could leave office before the end of his term in September 2021.

The survey, which polled 1,000 respondents from the US, Britain, Germany, Sweden, France and Japan, shows Abe scoring minus 34 points. Trump scored minus 21 points and Johnson received minus 12 points, according to Kekst.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the highest score, or 42 points, for her response to the virus, the poll shows. (UPI)





