 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Unification minister calls for adjustments to working group in meeting with US envoy

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Aug 18, 2020 - 18:32       Updated : Aug 18, 2020 - 18:33
Unification Minister Lee In-young (right) speaks with US Ambassador Harry Harris during their meeting on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee In-young (right) speaks with US Ambassador Harry Harris during their meeting on Tuesday. (Yonhap)


Unification Minister Lee In-young met with US Ambassador Harry Harris on Tuesday, seeking support from the US for South Korea’s push for inter-Korean cooperation projects, and called for adjustments to the South Korea-US working group that coordinates North Korea policy. 

It was the first time the minister had met with a foreign envoy since he took office last month. 

During the meeting, Lee reiterated his stance of wanting to start with humanitarian cooperation and small-scale trade with Pyongyang, and then work toward fulfilling promises and agreements between the two Koreas amid the deadlock in the allies’ efforts to denuclearize North Korea. 

“In order for these ideas to be fulfilled, the US’ cooperation and support is very important,” Lee told Harris. 

The two also exchanged perspectives on the working group, which the two allies established to coordinate North Korea-related issues, including sanctions. 

“I have stated my position many times that we have to distinguish between what needs to be discussed through the working group format from things that can be pursued on our own,” he said. “Because we can still implement necessary policies (regarding North Korea) while abiding with international standards and rules.” 

Lee called for upgrades to the working group to dispel concerns that the current format is putting the brakes on inter-Korean ties. 

He stressed that the format needs to be readjusted and reorganized so that it expedites the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and advances inter-Korean relations. 

In response, Harris showed support for Seoul’s push for inter-Korean relations, while stressing the importance of pursuing matters through the working group format. 

“As a closest friend and ally of the Republic of Korea, the US strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation and finding ways to do so through the working group, as this plays an important role in creating a more secure and stable environment,” said Harris, adding that he looked forward to understanding more fully the parameters of Lee’s envisioned “Working Group 2.0.”

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114